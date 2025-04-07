Chris Kirk betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Kirk will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Kirk's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|2023
|T23
|70-74-72-71
|-1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-71-70-77
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-73-72-69
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|66-71-69-72
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T62
|69-69-72-74
|-4
|7.625
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|64-70-73-68
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T44
|74-67-68-70
|-13
|16.875
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he tied for 22nd with a score of even par.
- Kirk has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.169
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.038
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.030
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.582
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.481
|-0.279
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a -0.038 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.