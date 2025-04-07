Chris Kirk betting profile: Masters Tournament

Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a -0.038 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.