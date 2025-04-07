PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Kirk will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Masters Tournament.

    Kirk's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1674-75-68-73+2
    2023T2370-74-72-71-1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-71-70-77E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-73-72-69E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5666-71-69-72-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6269-69-72-74-47.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3464-70-73-68-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4474-67-68-70-1316.875
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he tied for 22nd with a score of even par.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1690.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0380.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0300.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.582-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.481-0.279

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a -0.038 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW