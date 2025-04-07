PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Charl Schwartzel betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 06: Charl Schwartzel of Stinger GC hits his shot from the second tee during Day Three of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 06, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

    Charl Schwartzel returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, which runs April 10-13. The South African will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Schwartzel at the Masters Tournament.

    Schwartzel's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-81+11
    2023T5074-73-73-77+9
    2022T1072-69-73-74E
    2021T2674-71-72-72+1
    2020T2573-71-69-71-4

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Schwartzel's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Schwartzel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Schwartzel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentMC74-81+11--

    Schwartzel's recent performances

    Schwartzel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.653

    Schwartzel's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schwartzel as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

