Charl Schwartzel betting profile: Masters Tournament
DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 06: Charl Schwartzel of Stinger GC hits his shot from the second tee during Day Three of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 06, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)
Charl Schwartzel returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, which runs April 10-13. The South African will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's event.
Schwartzel's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|2023
|T50
|74-73-73-77
|+9
|2022
|T10
|72-69-73-74
|E
|2021
|T26
|74-71-72-72
|+1
|2020
|T25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Schwartzel's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Schwartzel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Schwartzel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
Schwartzel's recent performances
- Schwartzel's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Masters Tournament with a score of 11-over.
- Schwartzel has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schwartzel has averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schwartzel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.653
Schwartzel's advanced stats and rankings
- Schwartzel has averaged 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schwartzel has posted an average of 0.079 in his last 5 starts.
- Around the green, Schwartzel has gained an average of 0.280 strokes in his past 5 tournaments.
- On the greens, Schwartzel has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last 5 starts.
- Overall, Schwartzel has averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schwartzel as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
