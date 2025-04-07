Cam Young betting profile: Masters Tournament

Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.229 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.748 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.