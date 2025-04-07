PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cam Young betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Cam Young returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Young will look to improve upon his top-10 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Young at the Masters Tournament.

    Young's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T970-73-72-73E
    2023T767-72-75-68-6
    2022MC77-77+10

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting an even-par score.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-70-74-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6170-70-81-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC82-71+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1274-64-66-67-1360.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7273-73-74-69+15.250
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-74-75+2--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT866-67-68-68-23155.000

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 23-under.
    • Young has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -1.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.229-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.748-0.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.113-0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2990.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.333-1.667

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.229 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.748 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

