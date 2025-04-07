Cam Young betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Young will look to improve upon his top-10 finish from last year's event.
Young's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|2023
|T7
|67-72-75-68
|-6
|2022
|MC
|77-77
|+10
At the Masters Tournament
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting an even-par score.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-70-74-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|5.250
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T8
|66-67-68-68
|-23
|155.000
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 23-under.
- Young has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -1.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.229
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.748
|-0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.113
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.299
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.333
|-1.667
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.229 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.748 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.