Cam Davis betting profile: Masters Tournament

Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.652 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a 0.278 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks third by breaking par 28.28% of the time.