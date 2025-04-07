Cam Davis betting profile: Masters Tournament
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Cam Davis will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. In his most recent appearance at the Masters in 2024, Davis finished tied for 12th with a score of 1-over par.
Davis's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|2022
|46
|75-73-79-73
|+12
At the Masters Tournament
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|65-68-69-69
|-17
|287.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T18
|69-67-67-69
|-16
|47.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T13
|73-64-64-69
|-22
|105.000
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T5
|72-70-72-66
|-8
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.652
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.278
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.196
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.019
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.196
|-1.031
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.652 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a 0.278 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks third by breaking par 28.28% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 440 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
