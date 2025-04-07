PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. In his most recent appearance at the Masters in 2024, Davis finished tied for 12th with a score of 1-over par.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Masters Tournament.

    Davis's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1269-72-73-75+1
    20224675-73-79-73+12

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC77-74+7--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT565-68-69-69-17287.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1869-67-67-69-1647.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1373-64-64-69-22105.000
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC75-78+11--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT572-70-72-66-8--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.652-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2780.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1960.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.019-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.196-1.031

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.652 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a 0.278 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks third by breaking par 28.28% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 440 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW