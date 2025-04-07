Byeong Hun An betting profile: Masters Tournament

An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.554 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.328 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, An is delivering a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.