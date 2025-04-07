Byeong Hun An betting profile: Masters Tournament
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. An will look to improve upon his T16 finish from last year's event.
An's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|2020
|MC
|72-73
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In An's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|70-67-72-71
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-69-70-68
|-5
|175.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|68-70-76-72
|+2
|2.700
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|71-69-72-66
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T32
|70-70-69-67
|-16
|27.250
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-71-69-69
|-8
|--
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- An has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged 0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.554
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.328
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.049
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.361
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.086
|0.133
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.554 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.328 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An is delivering a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- An has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
