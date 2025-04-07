PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Bubba Watson betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - MARCH 14: Bubba Watson of Rangegoats GC tees off at 7th hole on day one of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on March 14, 2025 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

    Bubba Watson will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Watson, a two-time Masters champion, looks to recapture his past glory at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Watson at the Masters Tournament.

    Watson's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-80+10
    2023MC77-76+9
    2022T3973-73-78-71+7
    2021T2674-70-73-72+1
    202057th74-69-71-78+4

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Watson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Watson's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2021, when he finished tied for 26th at 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Watson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--

    Watson's recent performances

    • Watson has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he missed the cut with a score of 10-over.
    • Watson has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Watson has averaged 0.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Watson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.329

    Watson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Watson has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Watson has posted an average of 0.227 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Watson has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Watson has delivered a -0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Watson has averaged 0.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

