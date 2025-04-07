Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: Masters Tournament

DeChambeau has averaged 0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, DeChambeau has posted an average of 0.338 in his last five starts.

DeChambeau has shown strong performance around the greens, with an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, DeChambeau has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.