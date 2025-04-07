PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Bryson Dechambeau of Crushers GC hits his shot from the bunker from eighteenth hole during Day Two of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

    Bryson DeChambeau enters the 2025 Masters Tournament looking to build on his strong performance from last year. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13, aiming to contend for the coveted green jacket.

    Latest odds for DeChambeau at the Masters Tournament.

    DeChambeau's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T665-73-75-73-2
    2023MC74-74+4
    2022MC76-80+12
    2021T4676-67-75-75+5
    2020T3470-74-69-73-2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    DeChambeau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    June 16, 2024U.S. Open167-69-67-71-6--
    May 19, 2024PGA Championship268-65-67-64-20--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT665-73-75-73-2--

    DeChambeau's recent performances

    • DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 6-under.
    • DeChambeau has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • DeChambeau has averaged 1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.906

    DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings

    • DeChambeau has averaged 0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, DeChambeau has posted an average of 0.338 in his last five starts.
    • DeChambeau has shown strong performance around the greens, with an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, DeChambeau has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, DeChambeau has demonstrated solid all-around play with an average of 1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

