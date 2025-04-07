Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: Masters Tournament
DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Bryson Dechambeau of Crushers GC hits his shot from the bunker from eighteenth hole during Day Two of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau enters the 2025 Masters Tournament looking to build on his strong performance from last year. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13, aiming to contend for the coveted green jacket.
DeChambeau's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|65-73-75-73
|-2
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|2021
|T46
|76-67-75-75
|+5
|2020
|T34
|70-74-69-73
|-2
At the Masters Tournament
- In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
DeChambeau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|1
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-65-67-64
|-20
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T6
|65-73-75-73
|-2
|--
DeChambeau's recent performances
- DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 6-under.
- DeChambeau has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- DeChambeau has averaged 1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.906
DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings
- DeChambeau has averaged 0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, DeChambeau has posted an average of 0.338 in his last five starts.
- DeChambeau has shown strong performance around the greens, with an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, DeChambeau has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, DeChambeau has demonstrated solid all-around play with an average of 1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
