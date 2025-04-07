Brooks Koepka betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - MARCH 15: Brooks Koepka of Smash GC tees off at 8th hole on day two of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on March 15, 2025 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Koepka will look to improve upon his tie for 45th place finish in last year's event.
Koepka's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|73-73-76-75
|+9
|2023
|T2
|65-67-73-75
|-8
|2022
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2020
|T7
|70-69-69-70
|-10
At the Masters Tournament
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T43
|70-73-78-71
|+8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T26
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T26
|67-68-74-66
|-9
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T45
|73-73-76-75
|+9
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 6-over.
- He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.565
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka has averaged 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koepka has posted an average of 0.176 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Koepka has averaged 0.265 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Koepka has delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five events.
- Overall, Koepka has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.