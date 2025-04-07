Brooks Koepka betting profile: Masters Tournament

Koepka has averaged 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koepka has posted an average of 0.176 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Koepka has averaged 0.265 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Koepka has delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five events.