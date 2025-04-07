Brian Harman betting profile: Masters Tournament
Brian Harman returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Harman aims to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Harman's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2021
|T12
|69-69-74-74
|-2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 12th at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|65-68-69-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|76-71-70-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|35.833
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|58
|75-74-70-70
|-3
|9.000
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.046
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.286
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.111
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.170
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.181
|0.163
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.286 (54th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.37% ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Harman sports a 0.111 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
- Harman has accumulated 683 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR in this category.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.51% ranks 27th on TOUR, while he breaks par 21.62% of the time, ranking 107th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
