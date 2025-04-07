PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Brian Harman returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Harman aims to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Masters Tournament.

    Harman's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC81-72+9
    2023MC77-74+7
    2022MC74-75+5
    2021T1269-69-74-74-2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 12th at 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open166-66-72-75-9500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-74-73-72+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3265-68-69-72-1021.214
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1776-71-70-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-70-70-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-69-70-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-71-73-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2166-67-66-71-1035.833
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry5875-74-70-70-39.000

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.046-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2860.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.1110.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.170-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1810.163

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.286 (54th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.37% ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Harman sports a 0.111 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
    • Harman has accumulated 683 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR in this category.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.51% ranks 27th on TOUR, while he breaks par 21.62% of the time, ranking 107th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

