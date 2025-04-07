Brian Campbell betting profile: Masters Tournament

Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.824 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.0 yards ranks 186th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.215 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Campbell excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.422, ranking ninth on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.