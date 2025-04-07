PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will make his debut at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 in the 2025 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4868-68-66-75-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP165-65-64-70-20500.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5170-69-67-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiW/D67-3--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT5673-70-75-74+12--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.797 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five starts.
    • He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
    • Campbell has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.824-0.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.2150.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4220.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3730.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1860.109

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.824 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.0 yards ranks 186th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.215 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Campbell excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.422, ranking ninth on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 514 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

