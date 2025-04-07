PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Billy Horschel betting profile: Masters Tournament

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Horschel will look to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Masters Tournament.

    Horschel's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20235273-74-74-79+12
    20224374-73-79-70+8
    2021T5076-71-73-76+8
    2020T3870-70-72-75-1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT469-71-69-67-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4267-71-77-73E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2566-70-67-70-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT972-65-70-66-15151.667
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2166-68-67-72-1536.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry5172-69-69-72-1012.500

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Horschel has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged 0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.0440.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.030-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0420.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2670.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2950.525

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.030 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
    • Horschel has accumulated 364 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

