Billy Horschel betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Horschel will look to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Horschel's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|52
|73-74-74-79
|+12
|2022
|43
|74-73-79-70
|+8
|2021
|T50
|76-71-73-76
|+8
|2020
|T38
|70-70-72-75
|-1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 12-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|67-71-77-73
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|66-70-67-70
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|72-65-70-66
|-15
|151.667
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|66-68-67-72
|-15
|36.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|51
|72-69-69-72
|-10
|12.500
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Horschel has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.044
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.030
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.042
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.267
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.295
|0.525
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.030 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
- Horschel has accumulated 364 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.