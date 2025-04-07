Bernhard Langer betting profile: Masters Tournament
Bernhard Langer will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13, 2025, for the Masters Tournament. The two-time Masters champion returns to the prestigious event looking to recapture some of his past magic at Augusta.
Langer's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|2022
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|2021
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2020
|T29
|68-73-73-71
|-3
At the Masters Tournament
- In Langer's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Langer's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2020, when he finished tied for 29th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Langer's recent performances
- Langer has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Langer has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Langer has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Langer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.016
Langer's advanced stats and rankings
- Langer has averaged -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Langer has posted an average of -0.218 in his last five starts.
- Langer has shown strength in his short game, with an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Langer has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.
- Overall, Langer has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Langer as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
