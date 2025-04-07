PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bernhard Langer betting profile: Masters Tournament

Bernhard Langer betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Bernhard Langer will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13, 2025, for the Masters Tournament. The two-time Masters champion returns to the prestigious event looking to recapture some of his past magic at Augusta.

    Langer's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-74+5
    2022MC76-76+8
    2021MC74-77+7
    2020T2968-73-73-71-3

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Langer's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Langer's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2020, when he finished tied for 29th at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Langer's recent performances

    • Langer has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
    • He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Langer has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Langer has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Langer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.016

    Langer's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Langer as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW