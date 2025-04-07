Bernhard Langer betting profile: Masters Tournament

Langer has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.

He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Langer has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Langer has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.