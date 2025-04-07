Austin Eckroat betting profile: Masters Tournament

Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a -0.306 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.