Austin Eckroat betting profile: Masters Tournament
Austin Eckroat returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, which runs April 10-13. Eckroat missed the cut in his previous appearance at this prestigious event in 2024.
Eckroat's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-77
|+7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|69-73-74-78
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-70-75-71
|+2
|25.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|68-68-68-67
|-21
|62.667
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 12-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.286
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.306
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.327
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.131
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.216
|-0.656
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a -0.306 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.