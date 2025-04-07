PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, which runs April 10-13. Eckroat missed the cut in his previous appearance at this prestigious event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Masters Tournament.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-77+7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6169-73-74-78+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-70-75-71+225.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-68-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1367-67-71-71-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-70-2--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1568-68-68-67-2162.667

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 12-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged -0.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2860.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.306-0.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.3270.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.131-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.216-0.656

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a -0.306 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW