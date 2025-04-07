Ángel Cabrera betting profile: Masters Tournament
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Ãngel Cabrera takes his shot on the 9th fairway during the second round of the James Hardie Pro-Football Hall of Fame Invitational 2025 at The Old Course at Broken Sound on April 05, 2025 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
The 2025 Masters Tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Club from April 10-13. Ángel Cabrera has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Cabrera's recent performances
- Cabrera has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cabrera has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cabrera has averaged -0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cabrera's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.531
Cabrera's advanced stats and rankings
- Best finish in last ten performances: Not available
- Victories in last ten performances: 0
- Top 5 finishes in last ten performances: 0
- Top 10 finishes in last ten performances: 0
- Top 20 finishes in last ten performances: 0
- No YTD stats available for the 2025 season
All stats in this article are accurate for Cabrera as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
