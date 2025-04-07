PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Adam Scott returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. The Australian veteran will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Masters Tournament.

    Scott's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2276-74-70-72+4
    2023T3968-74-77-74+5
    2022T4874-74-80-74+14
    20215474-73-79-73+11
    2020T3470-72-71-73-2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5774-70-73-70+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3675-72-70-74+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3774-70-75-70+122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2274-71-69-64-1038.273
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1568-69-64-70-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT466-67-68-67-19--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT268-63-74-72-11--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1870-68-68-67-7--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1070-77-66-71E165.000

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.
    • Scott has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged -0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0630.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.144-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0800.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.180-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.107-0.090

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.063 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.144 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
    • Scott ranks 19th in Par Breakers, converting 25.25% of his holes into scores under par this season.
    • He has accumulated 151 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

