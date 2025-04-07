Adam Scott betting profile: Masters Tournament
Adam Scott returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. The Australian veteran will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.
Scott's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|2023
|T39
|68-74-77-74
|+5
|2022
|T48
|74-74-80-74
|+14
|2021
|54
|74-73-79-73
|+11
|2020
|T34
|70-72-71-73
|-2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|74-70-73-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|22.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|74-71-69-64
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|68-69-64-70
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|66-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T18
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|165.000
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged -0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.063
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.144
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.080
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.180
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.107
|-0.090
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.063 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.144 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
- Scott ranks 19th in Par Breakers, converting 25.25% of his holes into scores under par this season.
- He has accumulated 151 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
