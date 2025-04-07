Adam Scott betting profile: Masters Tournament

Scott has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.

Scott has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.