3H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Adam Schenk of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Schenk will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Masters Tournament.

    Schenk's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1273-71-72-73+1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-74+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4569-69-70-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2566-69-72-68-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2569-75-71-73E31.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressW/D74+2--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT664-69-69-65-1388.750

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -1.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.168-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.087-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.131-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.051-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.100-1.353

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.087 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Schenk has accumulated 156 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

