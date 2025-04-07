Adam Schenk betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Adam Schenk of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Schenk will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.
Schenk's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|66-69-72-68
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|69-75-71-73
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|88.750
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.168
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.087
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.131
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.051
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.100
|-1.353
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.087 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 156 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.