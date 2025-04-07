Adam Schenk betting profile: Masters Tournament

Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.087 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.