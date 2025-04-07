Aaron Rai betting profile: Masters Tournament

Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.

Rai has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.