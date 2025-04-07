PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 26: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 16th green prior to the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 26: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 16th green prior to the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the prestigious event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Rai's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-72-69-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-72-67-71-4115.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT467-64-68-67-18122.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-75-72+122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4069-68-72-71-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1568-71-66-66-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT2366-70-72-70-6--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT4374-70-74-74+4--

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 1.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4320.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3930.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.111-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1450.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8591.224

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.432 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.0 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sports a 0.393 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 25.20% of the time.
    • Rai has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW