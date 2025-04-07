Aaron Rai betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 26: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 16th green prior to the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the prestigious event in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Rai's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-72-69
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-72-67-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T4
|67-64-68-67
|-18
|122.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-75-72
|+1
|22.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|68-71-66-66
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|--
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 1.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.432
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.393
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.111
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.145
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.859
|1.224
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.432 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.0 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sports a 0.393 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 25.20% of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.