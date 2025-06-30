PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run. Johnson looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently made the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the John Deere Classic.

    Johnson's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2665-67-71-66-15
    2023T3572-66-67-69-10
    2022T6069-69-67-74-5
    2021T3468-68-67-71-10

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8265-73-71-74-51.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT872-74-66-71-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-73-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-66-70-74-811.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4866-77-71-78+48.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.284-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1880.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.004-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3390.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1290.059

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.284 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson has sported a -0.188 mark.
    • Johnson has a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.70.
    • Johnson has accumulated 289 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 103rd on TOUR.
    • Johnson's Driving Distance average is 284.8 yards this season.
    • He has been breaking par 20.71% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

