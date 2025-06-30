Zach Johnson betting profile: John Deere Classic
Zach Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run. Johnson looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently made the cut in recent years.
Johnson's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|2023
|T35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|2022
|T60
|69-69-67-74
|-5
|2021
|T34
|68-68-67-71
|-10
At the John Deere Classic
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|65-73-71-74
|-5
|1.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|72-74-66-71
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|11.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|66-77-71-78
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.284
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.188
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.004
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.339
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.129
|0.059
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.284 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson has sported a -0.188 mark.
- Johnson has a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.70.
- Johnson has accumulated 289 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 103rd on TOUR.
- Johnson's Driving Distance average is 284.8 yards this season.
- He has been breaking par 20.71% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
