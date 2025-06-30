Sam Stevens betting profile: John Deere Classic
Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sam Stevens returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Stevens will look to improve on his tie for 34th place finish in last year's tournament.
Stevens' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|2023
|MC
|73-67
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|75-73-65-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|65-65-70-64
|-20
|190.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-73-67-71
|-3
|9.536
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.266
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.175
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.205
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.108
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.405
|0.445
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 841 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
