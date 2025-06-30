PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sam Stevens returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Stevens will look to improve on his tie for 34th place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the John Deere Classic.

    Stevens' recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3470-66-67-69-12
    2023MC73-67-2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4575-73-65-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2371-72-72-73+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3174-73-76-70+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2872-68-68-69-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6070-68-77-75+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2364-71-69-70-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson365-65-70-64-20190.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-73-67-71-39.536
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2660.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.175-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2050.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1080.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4050.445

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 841 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

