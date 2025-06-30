PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He looks to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 34th in 2024.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the John Deere Classic.

    Buckley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3464-72-68-68-12
    2022T3069-66-72-67-10

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-68-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT767-69-71-65-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4970-71-72-73-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged 0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4190.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.385-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.5620.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.463-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.9910.146

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Buckley has sported a -0.385 mark this season. He has a 67.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he is breaking par 19.62% of the time.
    • Buckley has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 169th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    John Deere Classic: How to watch action from TPC Deere Run

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW