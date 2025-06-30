Hayden Buckley betting profile: John Deere Classic

Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Buckley has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.