Hayden Buckley betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He looks to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 34th in 2024.
Buckley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|2022
|T30
|69-66-72-67
|-10
At the John Deere Classic
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Buckley has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged 0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.419
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.385
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.562
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.463
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.991
|0.146
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Buckley has sported a -0.385 mark this season. He has a 67.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he is breaking par 19.62% of the time.
- Buckley has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 169th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.