Sam Ryder betting profile: John Deere Classic
Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which runs July 3-6, 2025. Ryder will look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has made the cut in three of his last four appearances.
Ryder's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2022
|T60
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|2021
|T58
|67-70-72-70
|-5
At the John Deere Classic
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|69-69-69-66
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|63-74-77-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|66-70-70-71
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-70-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|82.500
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Ryder has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.168
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.085
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.154
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.738
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.500
|0.066
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.168 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.085 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Ryder ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.79% and has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
