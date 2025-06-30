PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



    Sam Ryder returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which runs July 3-6, 2025. Ryder will look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has made the cut in three of his last four appearances.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the John Deere Classic.

    Ryder's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3469-67-69-67-12
    2023MC71-69-2
    2022T6071-68-70-70-5
    2021T5867-70-72-70-5

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-72E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-72-70+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1369-69-69-66-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4063-74-77-76+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6166-70-70-71-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-70-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-71-72-72-582.500

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Ryder has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.1680.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.085-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.154-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7380.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5000.066

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.168 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.085 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Ryder ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.79% and has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

