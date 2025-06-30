PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 3-6. Blair looks to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 46th in 2024.

    Latest odds for Blair at the John Deere Classic.

    Blair's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4666-69-72-67-10
    2023MC68-71-3

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-67-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-76+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1868-67-71-73-927.006
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3266-78-70-75+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-70-68-5--

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.665 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged -1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.557-0.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.277-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0790.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.170-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.925-1.102

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.557 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.2 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sports a -0.277 mark. He ranks 62nd with a 60.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranks 211th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 286th by breaking par 18.67% of the time.
    • Blair has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 188th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

