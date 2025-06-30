Zac Blair betting profile: John Deere Classic

Blair has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.

Blair has an average of -0.665 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.