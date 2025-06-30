Zac Blair betting profile: John Deere Classic
Zac Blair of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Zac Blair returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 3-6. Blair looks to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 46th in 2024.
Blair's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|68-67-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|66-78-70-75
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-68
|-5
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.665 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged -1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.557
|-0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.277
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.079
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.170
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.925
|-1.102
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.557 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.2 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sports a -0.277 mark. He ranks 62nd with a 60.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranks 211th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 286th by breaking par 18.67% of the time.
- Blair has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 188th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
