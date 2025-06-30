PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

William Mouw betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    William Mouw returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2023, Mouw secured a tie for 13th place with a score of 15-under.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the John Deere Classic.

    Mouw's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1366-66-68-69-15

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3467-69-68-71-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-69-69-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-70-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-71-72-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-66-73-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3630.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.570-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.4900.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.017-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.714-0.426

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.363 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw is sporting a -0.570 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw is delivering a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

