William Mouw betting profile: John Deere Classic
William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
William Mouw returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2023, Mouw secured a tie for 13th place with a score of 15-under.
Mouw's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T13
|66-66-68-69
|-15
At the John Deere Classic
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-70-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-71-72-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-66-73
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.363
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.570
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.490
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.017
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.714
|-0.426
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.363 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw is sporting a -0.570 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw is delivering a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
