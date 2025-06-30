PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Will Chandler betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-84+22--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7672-68-74-73+72.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2764-69-71-72-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-68-75-72-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-67+6--

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.111-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.880-0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.003-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.042-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.036-1.242

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sports a -0.880 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 60.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler has delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.15% of the time.
    • Chandler has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 149th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

