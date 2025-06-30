Will Chandler betting profile: John Deere Classic
Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Will Chandler is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-84
|+22
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|76
|72-68-74-73
|+7
|2.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|64-69-71-72
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-68-75-72
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-67
|+6
|--
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.111
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.880
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.003
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.042
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.036
|-1.242
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sports a -0.880 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 60.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler has delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.15% of the time.
- Chandler has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 149th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
