Will Chandler betting profile: John Deere Classic

Chandler has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sports a -0.880 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 60.64% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Chandler has delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.15% of the time.