Vince Whaley betting profile: John Deere Classic
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley will tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, for the 2025 John Deere Classic from Jul. 3-6. He'll be looking to improve upon his past performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Whaley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2022
|T43
|70-69-68-69
|-8
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the John Deere Classic
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 43rd at 8-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|24.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Whaley has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.157
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.233
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.028
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.207
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.159
|1.057
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.233 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 66.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- Whaley has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.70% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
