16M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)



    Vince Whaley will tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, for the 2025 John Deere Classic from Jul. 3-6. He'll be looking to improve upon his past performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the John Deere Classic.

    Whaley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-68-3
    2023MC72-69-1
    2022T4370-69-68-69-8
    2021MC71-71E

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 43rd at 8-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3268-69-69-68-1424.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-69-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1169-69-69-67-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3772-66-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-66-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-70-66-73-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1570.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.2330.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0280.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2070.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1591.057

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.233 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 66.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
    • Whaley has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.70% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

