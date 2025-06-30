Vince Covello betting profile: John Deere Classic
Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Vince Covello will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run. This marks Covello's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Covello's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Covello's recent performances
- Covello's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has an average of -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.348
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.487
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.657
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.748
|-1.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.240
|-2.465
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average is -0.487 this season.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.06% in the 2025 season.
- Covello's average Driving Distance is 302.4 yards this season.
- He has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 221st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Covello has a Putts Per Round average of 30.63 this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.79% for the 2025 season.
- Covello has been breaking par 17.36% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
