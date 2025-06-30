Victor Perez betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Victor Perez will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Perez's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Perez's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing 28-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-70-73-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|66-65-68-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|75
|70-67-73-76
|+6
|2.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-66-70
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|66-69-70-65
|-10
|41.167
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 1.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.226
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.420
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.293
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.174
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.527
|1.099
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez ranks eighth on TOUR with a 70.41% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- Perez has accumulated 316 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 97th in the standings.
- On the greens, Perez has posted a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (54th on TOUR) and averages 29.77 Putts Per Round (166th).
- Perez ranks 21st in Bogey Avoidance, limiting mistakes on 14.00% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.