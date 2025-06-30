PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Perez's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Perez at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Perez's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing 28-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5166-70-73-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-70-73-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT966-65-68-67-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7570-67-73-76+62.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-66-70-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-69-73-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1866-69-70-65-1041.167

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 1.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2260.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4200.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.293-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1740.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5271.099

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez ranks eighth on TOUR with a 70.41% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • Perez has accumulated 316 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 97th in the standings.
    • On the greens, Perez has posted a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (54th on TOUR) and averages 29.77 Putts Per Round (166th).
    • Perez ranks 21st in Bogey Avoidance, limiting mistakes on 14.00% of holes played.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at John Deere Classic

    Latest
