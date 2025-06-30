PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament runs from July 3-6, with a purse of $8,400,000 up for grabs.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the John Deere Classic.

    Mullinax's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-69-3
    2022MC75-68+1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-70-68-70-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2965-69-69-68-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-66-67-74-713.563
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-80-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1670-67-68-68-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-67+2--

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged 0.061 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3570.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.236-0.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.219-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1790.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0810.061

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax has sported a -0.236 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
    • Mullinax ranks 32nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.31% and has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Karl Vilips betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    The First Look: Summer sprint to FedExCup Playoffs continues at John Deere

    The First Look
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW