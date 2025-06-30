Trey Mullinax betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament runs from July 3-6, with a purse of $8,400,000 up for grabs.
Mullinax's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|MC
|75-68
|+1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-70-68-70
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|13.563
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-80-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged 0.061 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.357
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.236
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.219
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.179
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.081
|0.061
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax has sported a -0.236 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
- Mullinax ranks 32nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.31% and has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.