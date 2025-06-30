Trey Mullinax betting profile: John Deere Classic

Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax has sported a -0.236 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.