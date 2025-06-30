PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trevor Cone of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Trevor Cone returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 3-6, 2025. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Cone at the John Deere Classic.

    Cone's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-67-3

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4271-73-72-76+1219.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-68-67-71-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-79+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-66-71-67-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 12-over.
    • He has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0790.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.210-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.205-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.6340.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.9690.179

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone is sporting a -0.210 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
    • Cone has accumulated 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 193rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

