Trevor Cone betting profile: John Deere Classic

Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone is sporting a -0.210 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.