Trevor Cone betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Trevor Cone of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 3-6, 2025. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Cone's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|71-73-72-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-68-67-71
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-79
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-66-71-67
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 12-over.
- He has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.079
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.210
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.205
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.634
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.969
|0.179
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone is sporting a -0.210 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
- Cone has accumulated 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 193rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.