Trace Crowe betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Trace Crowe of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Trace Crowe returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Crowe finished tied for 44th with a score of 11-under.
Crowe's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|68-71-74-70
|-5
|1.680
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|69-72-75
|E
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|67-71-69-76
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Crowe has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.840
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.334
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.280
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.160
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.934
|0.053
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.840 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe is sporting a 0.334 mark.
- On the greens, Crowe is delivering a 1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
- Crowe's average Driving Distance is 305.3 yards this season.
- He has accumulated 93 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 170th on TOUR.
- Crowe is breaking par 26.11% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.