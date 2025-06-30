PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Trace Crowe betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trace Crowe of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Trace Crowe of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Crowe finished tied for 44th with a score of 11-under.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the John Deere Classic.

    Crowe's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4470-64-67-72-11

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Crowe's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-68-70-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7268-71-74-70-51.680
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-75+8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3767-70-68-72-7--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D69-72-75E--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's Open6367-71-69-76-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT5470-66-68-72-8--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4268-69-72-67-12--

    Crowe's recent performances

    • Crowe has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Crowe has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.840-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.334-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2800.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.1600.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.9340.053

    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.840 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe is sporting a 0.334 mark.
    • On the greens, Crowe is delivering a 1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
    • Crowe's average Driving Distance is 305.3 yards this season.
    • He has accumulated 93 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 170th on TOUR.
    • Crowe is breaking par 26.11% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at John Deere Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW