Paul Peterson betting profile: John Deere Classic
Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|65-70-70-69
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-70-67-68
|-16
|32.250
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.508
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.192
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.111
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.145
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.443
|-0.271
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.508 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.8 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.192 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- Peterson has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
