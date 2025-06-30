PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Paul Peterson betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-70-69-72-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5265-70-70-69-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1267-70-67-68-1632.250

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.508-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1920.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.111-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1450.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.443-0.271

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.508 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.8 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.192 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
    • Peterson has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at John Deere Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW