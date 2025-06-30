Preston Summerhays betting profile: John Deere Classic
Preston Summerhays of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 28, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Preston Summerhays will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Summerhays' first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Summerhays' first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Summerhays' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-80
|+18
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Summerhays' recent performances
- Summerhays' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Summerhays has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Summerhays' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.197
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.876
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-2.047
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.640
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.085
|-1.159
Summerhays' advanced stats and rankings
- Summerhays has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.197 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Summerhays has a -1.876 mark. He has a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Summerhays has delivered a 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25 and is breaking par 13.89% of the time.
- Summerhays' Bogey Avoidance rate for the season stands at 34.72%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Summerhays as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
