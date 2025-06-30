Jake Knapp betting profile: John Deere Classic
Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, running July 3-6. He'll be looking to improve on his T52 finish from last year's tournament.
Knapp's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
At the John Deere Classic
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|68-67-65-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-68-72-73
|-6
|125.000
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.017
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.203
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.003
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.364
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.581
|0.402
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.017 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.203 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.95% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 668 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
