19M AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



    Jake Knapp returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, running July 3-6. He'll be looking to improve on his T52 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the John Deere Classic.

    Knapp's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5266-71-68-70-9

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2768-67-65-71-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-68-72-73-6125.000

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0170.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2030.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.0030.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.364-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5810.402

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.017 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.203 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.95% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 668 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    

    
    
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at John Deere Classic

    
