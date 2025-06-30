PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)



    Tom Kim tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Tom Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-76-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4567-72-68-73E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-73-72-72+928.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4470-68-71-70-111.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7171-72-75-75+96.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5472-68-71-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5273-73-72-79+912.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--

    Tom Kim's recent performances

    • Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 9-over.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tom Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.096-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.056-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1560.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.171-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0550.094

    Tom Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.096 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.056 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.76% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

