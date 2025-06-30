Tom Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic
Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tom Kim tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Kim's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Tom Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|67-72-68-73
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|28.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|11.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|71
|71-72-75-75
|+9
|6.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|73-73-72-79
|+9
|12.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
Tom Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 9-over.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tom Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.096
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.056
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.156
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.171
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.055
|0.094
Tom Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.096 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.056 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.76% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
