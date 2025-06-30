Tim Widing betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Tim Widing of Sweden lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Tim Widing will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025 for the John Deere Classic. This marks Widing's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Widing's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Widing's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-66-76-70
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Widing's recent performances
- Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 24th with a score of 20-under.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.002
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.244
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.308
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.418
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.969
|-0.294
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Widing has sported a -0.244 mark.
- On the greens, Widing has delivered a -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.80 Putts Per Round.
- Widing's average Driving Distance this season is 309.7 yards.
- He has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.70% this season.
- Widing has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 204th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.