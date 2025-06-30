PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Tim Widing betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tim Widing of Sweden lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tim Widing of Sweden lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Tim Widing will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025 for the John Deere Classic. This marks Widing's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Widing at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Widing's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Widing's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-66-76-70-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-70-63-72-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4572-67-69-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    Widing's recent performances

    • Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 24th with a score of 20-under.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Widing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0020.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.244-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.308-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.418-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.969-0.294

    Widing's advanced stats and rankings

    • Widing has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Widing has sported a -0.244 mark.
    • On the greens, Widing has delivered a -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.80 Putts Per Round.
    • Widing's average Driving Distance this season is 309.7 yards.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.70% this season.
    • Widing has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 204th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Karl Vilips betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    The First Look: Summer sprint to FedExCup Playoffs continues at John Deere

    The First Look
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW