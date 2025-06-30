Thriston Lawrence betting profile: John Deere Classic
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Lawrence's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Lawrence's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|75.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|67-74-70-75
|+6
|97.143
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-68-73
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.177
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.144
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.277
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.059
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.304
|0.778
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence has sported a -0.144 mark.
- Lawrence's average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Lawrence has accumulated 181 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 139th on TOUR.
- His Putts Per Round average stands at 29.68 this season, while he's breaking par 19.61% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
