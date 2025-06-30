PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Thriston Lawrence tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Lawrence's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Lawrence's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-66-67-69-1975.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1267-74-70-75+697.143
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-76+11--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-69+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-68-73-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1770.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1440.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.277-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0590.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3040.778

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence has sported a -0.144 mark.
    • Lawrence's average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Lawrence has accumulated 181 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 139th on TOUR.
    • His Putts Per Round average stands at 29.68 this season, while he's breaking par 19.61% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

