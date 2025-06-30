Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: John Deere Classic
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the John Deere Classic, where he finished T61 in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Olesen's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|69-68-71-68
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|13.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-72-70
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|64-72-69-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.133
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.307
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.058
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.464
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.962
|1.143
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.133 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.307 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
