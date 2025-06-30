PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the John Deere Classic, where he finished T61 in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the John Deere Classic.

    Olesen's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6169-68-71-68-8

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-69-71-1213.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-70-71-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-66-71-70E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-72-70E28.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT764-72-69-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-67-70-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1330.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3070.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.058-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4640.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9621.143

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.133 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.307 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has delivered a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW