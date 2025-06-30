Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 in the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-68-72-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|66-69-71-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|2.987
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged -0.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.384
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.047
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.516
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.498
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.583
|-0.124
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.384 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.047 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has accumulated 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 181st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.