Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: John Deere Classic

Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.384 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.047 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.49% of the time.