Taylor Moore betting profile: John Deere Classic
Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. Moore aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.
Moore's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2022
|T24
|67-66-72-68
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 24th at 11-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-69-70-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|11.750
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.287
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.123
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.381
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.225
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.320
|-0.060
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.287 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.123 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.381 ranks 12th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
