41M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. Moore aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.

    Latest odds for Moore at the John Deere Classic.

    Moore's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-70-2
    2022T2467-66-72-68-11

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 24th at 11-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7369-71-74-71+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-69-70-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-69-68-69-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-71+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3371-68-73-74-227.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-68-71-68-811.750

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2870.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.123-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3810.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.225-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.320-0.060

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.287 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.123 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.381 ranks 12th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

