Taylor Moore betting profile: John Deere Classic

Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.287 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.123 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.

Moore's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.381 ranks 12th on TOUR this season.