David Skinns betting profile: John Deere Classic
David Skinns of England prepares to play a shot on the eighth hole alongside his caddie during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament runs from July 3-6, 2025, with Skinns looking to improve on his past performances at this event.
Skinns' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2022
|MC
|77-64
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|69-64-77-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-65-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-69-71-70
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|67-68-73-72
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|73-64-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.381
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.062
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.024
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.013
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.431
|0.373
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.062 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 126 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
