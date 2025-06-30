David Skinns betting profile: John Deere Classic

Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.062 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.