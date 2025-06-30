PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England prepares to play a shot on the eighth hole alongside his caddie during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    David Skinns returns to the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament runs from July 3-6, 2025, with Skinns looking to improve on his past performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the John Deere Classic.

    Skinns' recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-75+1
    2022MC77-64-1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6769-64-77-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-65-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-69-71-70-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2664-67-65-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2467-68-73-72-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5273-64-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged 0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.3810.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0620.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0240.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0130.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.4310.373

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.062 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
    • Skinns has accumulated 126 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 157th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

