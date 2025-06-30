Taylor Montgomery betting profile: John Deere Classic
Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. Montgomery will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the tournament.
Montgomery's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
At the John Deere Classic
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|67-65-68-73
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T69
|71-69-72-72
|E
|3.100
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.460
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.482
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.093
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.530
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.320
|-0.317
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.460 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.482 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Montgomery has accumulated 70 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
