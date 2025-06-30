Taylor Montgomery betting profile: John Deere Classic

Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.460 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.482 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.