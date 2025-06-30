PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Montgomery betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. Montgomery will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the tournament.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the John Deere Classic.

    Montgomery's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-72+5

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2567-65-68-73-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4570-66-68-72-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6971-69-72-72E3.100

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
    • Montgomery has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.460-0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.482-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.0930.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5300.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.320-0.317

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.460 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.482 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
    • Montgomery has accumulated 70 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 176th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

