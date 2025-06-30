Taylor Dickson betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Dickson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-79
|+12
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|66-69-69-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-72-79-79
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Dickson has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.303
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.517
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.021
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.233
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.074
|-0.295
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.303 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sports a -0.517 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 17.95% of the time.
- Dickson has accumulated 130 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.