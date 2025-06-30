Takumi Kanaya betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya competes in the 2025 John Deere Classic July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-68-71-70
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.102
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.519
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.286
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.264
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.133
|-0.413
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.519 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 18.99% of the time.
- Kanaya has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.82% ranks 17th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.