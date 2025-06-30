PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of Korea plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of Korea plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He'll look to improve on his T12 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Im at the John Deere Classic.

    Im's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1266-64-70-64-20
    2021T4768-67-69-72-8

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6167-73-71-73+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5768-77-76-75+1610.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-68E--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1673-72-73-71+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2369-66-67-72-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3367-68-67-70-1220.583
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1169-69-68-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT571-70-71-69-7287.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6068-69-69-70-45.000

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3890.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.926-1.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5520.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.213-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.228-0.424

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.926 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 61.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im is delivering a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 1,130 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW