Sungjae Im betting profile: John Deere Classic
Sungjae Im of Korea plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He'll look to improve on his T12 finish from last year's tournament.
Im's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|2021
|T47
|68-67-69-72
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Im's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 20-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|67-73-71-73
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|10.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|69-69-68-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|60
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|5.000
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.389
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.926
|-1.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.552
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.213
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.228
|-0.424
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.926 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 61.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im is delivering a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 1,130 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
