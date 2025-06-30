Steven Fisk betting profile: John Deere Classic
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|67-69-71-65
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-71-74
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-67-68
|-11
|30.143
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-72-74-75
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|76-68-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T4
|67-67-67-68
|-19
|72.500
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.415
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.290
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.043
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.541
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.208
|0.462
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk ranks second on TOUR with a 71.28% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- Fisk has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 128th in that category.
- On the greens, Fisk has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, ranking 169th on TOUR.
- He ranks 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.30% and 129th in Par Breakers at 20.57%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
