Stephan Jaeger betting profile: John Deere Classic
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Jaeger will look to improve on his T13 finish from his last appearance at this event in 2023.
Jaeger's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|2022
|T30
|69-70-69-66
|-10
At the John Deere Classic
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|25.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|6.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|64-70-73-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|72-74-73-78
|+9
|12.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|63.000
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.263
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.291
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.155
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.274
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.457
|0.153
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.291 (42nd) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Jaeger has sported a 0.155 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49.
- Jaeger ranks 29th on TOUR by breaking par 23.37% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
