JUST NOW

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Jaeger will look to improve on his T13 finish from his last appearance at this event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the John Deere Classic.

    Jaeger's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1368-69-66-66-15
    2022T3069-70-69-66-10

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5664-70-73-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-69-71-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5272-74-73-78+912.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-64-67-67-1263.000

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.263-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.2910.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.155-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.2740.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4570.153

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.291 (42nd) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Jaeger has sported a 0.155 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49.
    • Jaeger ranks 29th on TOUR by breaking par 23.37% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

