Si Woo Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.225 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.71% of the time.