33M AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to the John Deere Classic, teeing off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois from July 3-6, 2025. Kim will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Kim at the John Deere Classic.

    Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021WD--

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he withdrew from the tournament.
    • This is Kim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4268-74-74-76+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3170-77-74-72+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2873-64-69-71-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT872-64-71-73-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-68-71-69-758.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-69-67-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT868-64-66-74-12175.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3000.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2250.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3570.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.2390.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6431.049

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.225 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 805 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

