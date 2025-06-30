Si Woo Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to the John Deere Classic, teeing off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois from July 3-6, 2025. Kim will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|WD
|-
|-
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he withdrew from the tournament.
- This is Kim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|68-74-74-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|70-77-74-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|73-64-69-71
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|72-64-71-73
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-68-71-69
|-7
|58.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|68-64-66-74
|-12
|175.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.300
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.225
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.357
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.239
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.643
|1.049
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.225 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 805 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
