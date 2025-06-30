PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. Power aims to improve on his 17th-place finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Power at the John Deere Classic.

    Power's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20241764-70-66-65-19
    2023T1366-69-70-64-15
    2021T868-67-68-66-15

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished 17th after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Power's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5973-67-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3464-76-69-69-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-68-71-73-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-72-70-66-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
    • Power has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.031-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0700.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.127-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.3130.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1480.068

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
    • Power has accumulated 237 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    The First Look: Summer sprint to FedExCup Playoffs continues at John Deere

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW