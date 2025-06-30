Seamus Power betting profile: John Deere Classic
Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Seamus Power returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. Power aims to improve on his 17th-place finish from last year's tournament.
Power's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|2023
|T13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|2021
|T8
|68-67-68-66
|-15
At the John Deere Classic
- In Power's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished 17th after posting a score of 19-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|73-67-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|64-76-69-69
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-68-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-72-70-66
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
- Power has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.031
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.070
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.127
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.313
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.148
|0.068
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 237 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
