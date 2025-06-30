Sami Valimaki betting profile: John Deere Classic

Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a 0.447 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.77% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.85% of the time.