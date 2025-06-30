PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Valimaki finished tied for 12th with a score of 20-under.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the John Deere Classic.

    Valimaki's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1261-72-65-66-20

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-68-68-67-1743.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-68-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-71-67-69-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-71-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-70-70-75-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open470-67-64-62-17135.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-70-71-117.500

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.328-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.447-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.1100.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6370.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6460.636

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a 0.447 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
    • Valimaki has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    2025 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Camilo Villegas betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    DFS Dish: Compeititon continues to heat up as John Deere approaches

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW