Sami Valimaki betting profile: John Deere Classic
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Valimaki finished tied for 12th with a score of 20-under.
Valimaki's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
At the John Deere Classic
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 20-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|43.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|4
|70-67-64-62
|-17
|135.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|17.500
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.328
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.447
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.110
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.637
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.646
|0.636
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a 0.447 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
- Valimaki has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
