Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Ryo Hisatsune returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, running July 3-6. He'll look to improve on his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Hisatsune's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-67-73-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|9.000
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.076
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.268
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.058
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.652
|0.708
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.249 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 493 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 71st on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.55% ranks 5th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.