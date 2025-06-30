Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.249 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.

Hisatsune has accumulated 493 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 71st on TOUR.