29M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, running July 3-6. He'll look to improve on his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the John Deere Classic.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5267-67-71-70-9

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-67-74-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4768-69-67-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-67-71-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3768-71-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-70-70-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-68-69-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-67-73-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4767-69-70-68-69.000

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.076-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2490.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2680.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.058-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6520.708

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.249 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 493 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 71st on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.55% ranks 5th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

